Nigerian Army deploys more securities to Borno

The Military and some security agencies have deployed their personnel back to communities in the 24 local government areas in Borno State. The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Damian Chukwu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri that his command had deployed its men in almost all the liberated communities. “We …

