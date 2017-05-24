Nigerian Army nabs notorious mercenary, kidnappers
Nigerian Army troops of 93 Battalion Takum have arrested a notorious mercenary and 12 other suspected criminals in different parts of the State. Colonel Sagir Musa, Deputy Director Army Public Relations 82 Division, in a statement on Wednesday, said the battalion has handed over the suspects and exhibits to the Commissioner of Police, Taraba State […]
