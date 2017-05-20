Nigerian Army names operation base after President Muhammadu Buhari

An Operation Base has been established in the home town of President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura town, Katsina State, this was confirmed by Chief of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Tukur Buratai. Buratai said the move was to enhance security in parts of 1 Division of the Nigerian Army’s area of responsibility. The Director, Army Public …

The post Nigerian Army names operation base after President Muhammadu Buhari appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

