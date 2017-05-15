Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Army shielding soldier who killed our member – Judiciary workers

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has accused Brigade 2 of the Nigerian Army of attempting to cover up the shooting of one of its workers, Mr. Godwin Udoaka, by a soldier of 6 Battalion, Seargent Usman Tella. A statement on Sunday by JUSUN Chairman, Mbebe Albert, and the Secretary, Ifreke Paul, insisted that […]

Nigerian Army shielding soldier who killed our member – Judiciary workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.