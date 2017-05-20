Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Army vows to secure country

Posted on May 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai, ‎has restated the commitment of the Nigerian Army to secure the country. ‎Buratai stated this on Saturday in Kano, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of the state, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje. ‎ ‎”Insurgents and other criminals have been seriously degraded and the army would not […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

