Nigerian Big Boy, Hushpuppi Blasts Dj Stramborella For Commenting “Vanity” On His Photo

Posted on May 8, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Malaysian-based Nigerian big boy, Ray Hushpuppi posted a photo of himself in a private jet with his designer bags, shoe and more, but DJ Stramborella felt it was all “Vanity”. Well, Hushpuppi gave him a blast reply… See below…

