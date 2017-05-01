Nigerian Boxer, Anthony Joshua Speaks Yoruba And States His Best Food (video)
Nigerian-British boxer who just defeated Ukrainian boxer, vladimir klitschko in London recently, in an interview spoke some Yoruba and revealed his best Nigerian food to be Punded Yam, Eba and Egusi soup. WATCH THE VIDEO: Source: Youtube
