Nigerian Breweries MD resigns – TheCable
|
TheCable
|
Nigerian Breweries MD resigns
TheCable
This was announced in a statement issued by Uaboi Agbebaku, the company's secretary/legal adviser. Agbekalu said Vervelde resigned to take up a new role within the Heineken Group outside Nigeria. He also noted the resignation will take effect from June …
JUST IN: Nigerian Breweries' MD resigns
Shareholders applaud NB's performance, approve dividend
Nigerian Breweries' MD resigns
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!