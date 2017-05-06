Nigerian Corper Meets His Wife And Buys A Car At His Primary Place Of Assignment In Plateau State

According to this Nigerian instagram user jbossdayo has just been bombarded by the blessings of God the Plateau State corps member says, he not only just Passed out from services he on met his future wife in the state and shows his brand new car

He posted the photo below with this caption;

Started with nothing and now am ending with everything #NewWhipAlert #PlateauWife IT can only be God.

This one was captioned;

What more can I say than Thanks to Almighty God …… Congrats to me and it’s my turn to start posting . Thanks G @larrybosma0055 #ExCorper @naijacorpers

This:

Real men don’t fight, they are fought for. Came across this men and really cleared way for me. #GodsSon #PeoplesMen #NoGoSlow #ExpressDeals #MoneyMinded

This:

Short of words, caption…… All am doing is running after satisfying my God, parents, siblings and more so some persons like @baddosneh

This:

Hey! Meet my thick friend Nancy . Don’t ask me why did I chose something bigger than … I love been big and big things . Irrespective of size and Height we serve our fathers land.

This;

#BeachVibes with dem baes…. Silently hustling, catching fun loudly

millionaire__rideI’m silent, this photo is tremendous. No words.