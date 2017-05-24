Nigerian Customs Service seize 440 arms and ammunition in Lagos

A container loaded with 440 arms and ammunition was seized by men of the Nigeria Customs Service, at Tin Can Island Command, on Tuesday. Speaking about the seizure, the zonal commander, Tin Can Island command, Monday Abue, who represented the Comptroller-General, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), said that the cargo was shipped from Turkey. He …

