Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Customs Service seize 440 arms and ammunition in Lagos

Posted on May 24, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A container loaded with 440 arms and ammunition was seized by men of the Nigeria Customs Service, at Tin Can Island Command, on Tuesday. Speaking about the seizure, the zonal commander, Tin Can Island command, Monday Abue, who represented the Comptroller-General, NCS, Col. Hameed Ali (retd.), said that the cargo was shipped from Turkey. He …

The post Nigerian Customs Service seize 440 arms and ammunition in Lagos appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.