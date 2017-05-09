Nigerian doctors obtain training on pain management

By Chioma Obinna

Worried about the poor management of knee related conditions in Nigeria, foreign doctors from the Manipal Hospital, Bangalore in collaboration with Vedic Lifecare Hospital; Lagos trained Nigerian family physicians on Identifying red flags in various knee conditions.

The Continuing Development Professional Seminar tagged:“Recognising Musculoskeletal Red Flags in Family Practice” focused on how a family practitioner, who is often the first point of contact could be alert for possible referral to a specialist for proper treatment in order to prevent complications.

Musculoskeletal disorders have been described as the most notorious and common causes of severe long-term pain and physical disability that affect hundreds of millions of people across the world. It affects the joints and surrounding soft tissues of the body as well as the peripheral nerves and supporting blood vessels with resultant physical and psychosocial symptoms, mostly pain and discomfort.

Speaking during the training, Head of Depart of Orthopaedics, Manipal Hospital, Dr. Hemant Kalyan said most of the patients could be treated by simple means early in the evolution of their medical conditions.

Giving insight into the various methods and technology used for the management of the problems, he said there was need to strengthen the awareness and practice of orthopaedics in Nigeria. “We have a large volume of patients we see every year, more than 32, 000 out patients and more than 2,900 surgeries a year performed in our department in India. ”

In a chat with journalists, Kalyan disclosed plans by the hospital to establish an a state of the art hospital in Nigeria to manage and treat bone related problems.

“During this four days visit, we plan to see at least 100 people. We are going to be conducting a Continuing Medical Examination, CME, programme, for about 70 Nigerian doctors, who are mainly Family Practitioners and Specialists. The idea is to sensitize the doctors, especially, the family practice to know which patient needs specialist treatment.

On his part, Centre Head of Vedic Life Care Hospital, Mr. Saurav Kumar affirmed that the hospital is committed towards the continuous periodic seminars on medical specialties which will help develop the clinical practice in Nigeria. “We have been offering short term fellowships of six months to one year at the moment in two fields, one in arthroscopic surgeries which is the chemo surgery for the knee and shoulder mainly and other joints as well and the second is joint replacement surgery mainly on the hip and knee.”

The post Nigerian doctors obtain training on pain management appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

