Nigerian Embassy In UK Gives Update On President Buhari’s Health, Return To Nigeria

The Nigerian Embassy in the United Kingdom has revealed that the President, Muhammadu Buhari who was flown out of the country some weeks ago to the UK for medical attention is in good hands and is improving significantly health wise. The source in the Nigeria High Commission in London, United Kingdom, further revealed that the…

The post Nigerian Embassy In UK Gives Update On President Buhari’s Health, Return To Nigeria appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

