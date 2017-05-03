Nigerian embassy in Washington operational – Acting Ambassador

The Nigerian Embassy in Washington is open and fully operational, acting ambassador, Hakeem Balogun, has said. Balogun told the correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the U.S.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

