Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Embassy In Washington Shut Down – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Nigerian Embassy In Washington Shut Down
CHANNELS TELEVISION
Nigerian Embassy In Washington Shut Down Workers at the Nigerian Embassy in Washington have been on a sit-in, paralysing activities at the mission in the United States. The workers said they have not been paid salaries for the past five months, forcing …
Breaking: Nigeria Embassy workers in US go on strikeThe Eagle Online

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.