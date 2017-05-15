Nigerian equity market down by 2.41% – The News

Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian equity market down by 2.41%

Nigerian equity market down by 2.41%
Trading opened on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for the week on Monday on a negative trend due to sell pressure, as predicted by analysts. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that both market indices dropped by 2.41 per cent due to profit …
