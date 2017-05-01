Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Females Clinch 8 Medals At Senior African Wrestling Championships

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Nigerian female wrestlers at the ongoing 2017 Senior African Wrestling championships in Marrakech, Morocco, have clinched eight medals. The medals comprise six gold and two silver. The gold medalist are Mercy Genesis 48 kg, Odunayo Adekuoroye 55kg, Aminat Adeniyi 58kg, Blessing Oborududu 63kg, Kemeasuodei Dressman 69kg and Gofit Winnie 75kg. The silver medalists are Bose …

