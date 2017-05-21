Nigerian foodstuff dealers, traders lament hike in prices

TVC News

Nigerians are reacting to the new consumer price index that has declined by 0.02 percent. Traders say they are yet to feel the impact this drop on the prices of food stuff. But, experts say more needs to be done by the government to stabilise the economy.

