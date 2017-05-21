Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian foodstuff dealers, traders lament hike in prices – TVC News

Posted on May 21, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


TVC News

Nigerian foodstuff dealers, traders lament hike in prices
TVC News
Nigerians are reacting to the new consumer price index that has declined by 0.02 percent. Traders say they are yet to feel the impact this drop on the prices of food stuff. But, experts say more needs to be done by the government to stabilise the economy.
With Declining Inflation, Analysts Want CBN to Sustain StrategiesTHISDAY Newspapers

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.