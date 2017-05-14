Nigerian football on the rise again — Ikpea

The future of Nigerian football has been described as very bright. This observation was made during the week by Rev. Samuel Ikpea, the National Chairman of Nigeria Football Supporters Club, while speaking with the press in his office in Lagos.

Ikpea hinged his optimism on the fortunes that smiled on Nigerian football in recent times. ” These are indeed, interesting times for Nigerian football. It is remarkable that our football has been enjoying good fortunes with the appointments of our own Amaju Pinnick and Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips into important committees of CAF and FIFA, ” Ikpea remarked.

“On behalf of the Nigeria Football Supporters Club, I say a big congratulations to Amaju Pinnick and Hon. Ayotunde Phillips on their appointments. This is a further testimony to the rising profile of Nigeria in global football. And we believe it would rub on positively on our football and also make it great again , ” the respected sports philanthropist and businessman enthused confidently.

During the week, former Chief Judge of Lagos State, Hon. Justice Ayotunde Phillips was elected into the highly respected FIFA Ethics Committee. Earlier in the week, NFF President Amaju Melvin Pinnick, who had been elected as member of CAF Executive Committee, was also appointed into the influential organising committee for FIFA.

He has also been appointed President of the Organising Committee for the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as, the President of CAF Media Committee.

