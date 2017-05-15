Nigerian from Bayelsa emerges Lincoln University best graduating student

…excited Bayelsa Governor describes Perewari Victor Pere as worthy ambassador

…as Apple shows interest in first class graduate

Grace Udofia

A Nigerian student from Bayelsa State, Perewari Victor Pere, has stunned the academic world emerging as the best graduating student at the prestigious Lincoln University in the United States of America.

By that feat, Pere also takes the honour of rendering the Valedictory speech on the graduation ceremony to the admiration of fellow Nigerians and black students in the institution, giving honour to Nigeria and the African continent.

An excited Governor of Bayelsa State in a congratulatory message to the student described him as a worthy ambassador of the state and urged him to keep the flag flying.

The governor also described the 21 students of the state origin studying at Lincoln University as worthy ambassadors, a pride to the state and their families.

He said the 21 graduates had made the State proud, having successfully concluded their studies in flying colours and having being found worthy in character and learning.

The Governor particularly expressed his delight over Perewari Victor Pere, who graduated in First Class Honours, emerged as the overall best graduating student and named the University Valedictorian. Pere’s brilliance has endeared him to the foremost ICT giant, Apple.

There were indications last week that Apple was considering employing the young Bayelsan. By Pere’s accomplishments, Governor Dickson believes he has carved a niche for himself and placed the name of Bayelsa in the global map of states with exceptional and unique academic endowments.

The governor also said the exploits of the 21 students in the US were indications that the huge investment in government’s free/ compulsory education policy was beginning to yield dividends even across the shores of the country.

Governor Dickson also used the opportunity to express his deepest appreciation to the management of Lincoln University for their understanding and cooperation, despite the state’s inability to remit the needed school fees of the students, as and when due.

The Governor, however, assured Lincoln University that, with 500, 000 US dollars already released to them, concerted efforts were being made to pay up the balance within the shortest possible time, stressing that, the Government and the people of the State will remain eternally grateful to the authorities of Lincoln University.

