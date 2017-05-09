Nigerian girl shuts down U.S university convocation with perfect CGPA

A Nigerian girl, Diane Isibor, from Abavo in the Ika South LGA of Delta State, on Saturday, went home with two prestigious awards during the 223rd convocation ceremony of Valdosta State University, United States.

They are the Spring 2017 President’s/Vice Chancellor’s Award for Academic Excellence (for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration) and Annie Power Hopper Award.

The President’s award was bestowed on Isibor during the institution’s 223rd convocation held on Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6.

She graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting and a

Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance with a first class and Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4 over 4, not dropping a point from her first to final year

Isibor served as the official banner carrier for the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration during the undergraduate graduation ceremony on the VSU Front Lawn.

“I am highly honoured to be considered for this award. This honour is evidence that hard work pays. I am elated to lead my fellow graduates into the commencement area. My ultimate goal is to be a leader in business,” said the daughter of Eyitemi and Desmond Isibor.

During her time as a student at VSU, Isibor was actively involved in the Society of International Students, where she served as the vice president and treasurer; the Georgia Society of Certified Public Accountants, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, and the VSU chapter of the Institute of Management Accountants, where she served as the director of plant tours and events and was featured in the organisation’s Campus Connection newsletter.

According to the institution, Isibor’s commitment to academic and service excellence, resulted in her earning many laurels, including the 2016 VSU President’s Choice Scholarship, 2016 Georgia Gulf Sulfur Scholarship and 2016 Institute of Management Accountants Memorial Education Fund Award.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

