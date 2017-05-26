Nigerian goat named Cinnamon declared missing in USA – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Nigerian goat named Cinnamon declared missing in USA
Vanguard
The Police in Winnebago County, Wisconsin in the United States have begun a manhunt for thieves who stole a Nigerian goat. This is not a SeyiLaw joke!. It is true!. The riddle the police are trying to crack is: Who would steal a goat named Cinnamon?
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!