Nigerian government considers state pardon to decongest prisons

Nigerian Government has disclosed that it was considering state pardon for inmates through prerogative of mercy, with a view to decongesting prisons. Interior Minister Abdulrahman Dambazzau made the disclosure to State House correspondents yesterday after the Federal Executive Council meeting. He listed other options being considered as conversion of death sentence to life imprisonment for […]

