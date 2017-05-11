Nigerian government finding it hard to reach poor people – Buhari’s aide

Mrs Maryam Uwais, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social Protection Plan, says the government was facing the challenge of contacting poor people in Nigeria. She said this in an interactive programme with members of civil society groups on Wednesday in Abuja. According to Uwais, state governments are one of the major challenges […]

Nigerian government finding it hard to reach poor people – Buhari’s aide

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

