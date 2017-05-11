Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian government gives breakdown of N1.2trn released for capital projects in 2016​

Posted on May 11, 2017

Federal Ministry of Finance has announced that N1.2 trillion was released for capital projects in 2016. This was contained in a statement signed by the ministry’s director of information, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta. According to the statement, “Power, Works and Housing received the largest allocation of N307,411,749,682 followed by Defence and Security, N171,900,597,013 and Transport and […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

