Nigerian government releases N54bn to settle workers’ pension

May 28, 2017

Nigerian Government has directed the release of N54 billion towards the settlement of inherited and current liabilities to Federal Government retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme. Presidential spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, made the disclosure in an interactive radio programme, “Hannu Da Yawa” on the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, FRCN Kaduna. He said the administration […]

