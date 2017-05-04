Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian government speaks on workers’ protest at embassy in US

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday refuted report that the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, was shut down by workers over non-payment of their salaries. The Ministry’s spokesperson, Clement Aduku, in a statement in Abuja said that though some junior workers were being owed salaries, the embassy was not shut down […]

Nigerian government speaks on workers’ protest at embassy in US

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.