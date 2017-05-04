Nigerian government speaks on workers’ protest at embassy in US

Nigerian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday refuted report that the Nigerian Embassy in Washington DC, was shut down by workers over non-payment of their salaries. The Ministry’s spokesperson, Clement Aduku, in a statement in Abuja said that though some junior workers were being owed salaries, the embassy was not shut down […]

Nigerian government speaks on workers’ protest at embassy in US

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

