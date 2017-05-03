Nigerian government to revoke private refineries’ licenses granted by Obasanjo
Nigerian government on Wednesday announced plan to revoke licenses given to individuals and corporate organisations for private refineries but were yet to be utilised. Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, said this at a World Press Conference on the sidelines of ongoing annual Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, U.S. Former President, Olusegun […]
