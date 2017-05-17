Nigerian government working on 2,500 tips from whistle-blowers – Adesoun

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said that the Nigerian Government had received over 2,500 tips that could lead to loot recovery and blocking of leakages. Adeosun made the disclosure at a town hall meeting in Abuja on Tuesday to highlight the achievements of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration. On other measures being used to […]

Nigerian government working on 2,500 tips from whistle-blowers – Adesoun

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

