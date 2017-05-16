Nigerian Governors’ Forum deny money was stolen from Paris club refunds

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) on Monday, insisted that no money was stolen or embezzled from the Paris-London Club refunds to states. The Head, Media and Public Affairs at NGF Secretariat, Mr Abulrazque Barkindo said this in a statement in Abuja. Barkindo denied allegation that Governor Abdulaziz Yari of Zamfara and Chairman of the Forum […]

Nigerian Governors’ Forum deny money was stolen from Paris club refunds

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

