Posted on May 3, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Nigerian govt approves N54 billion for road linking Akwa Ibom, Cross River
Premium Times
The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday approved N54 billion for the reconstruction of Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene road linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River states. The Ministers of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed this at …
