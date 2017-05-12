Pages Navigation Menu

MDA banned from transacting with unregistered companies -FG – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 12, 2017


Information Nigeria

MDA banned from transacting with unregistered companies -FG
Information Nigeria
The Federal Government has banned Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) from transacting business with companies and other corporate bodies that are not duly registered by the Corporate Affairs Commission. Salisu Dambatta, the Director of …
