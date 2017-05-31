Nigerian Govt Gives Dangote, 35 Others New Appointments (Full List)

The federal government on Tuesday inaugurated the National Industrial Policy and Competitiveness Advisory Council with a directive to create the chance for Nigeria to be competitive in international trade.

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is the chairman of the 36-member council, has two ministers of Industry, Okechukwu Enelamah and Aisha Abubakar as chairs of the public sector team.

Also, Alhaji Aliko Dangote is to chair the private sector group with Atedo Peterside as alternate chair.

At the event in the Presidential villa, the Acting President said the council’s duty was not just patriotic but one to enable Nigerians to create livelihoods for themselves.

“It is not just a patriotic duty but I believe that it is what will rescue and save our country and give our country a real chance to be competitive in global business and commerce.

“And to give our people a fair chance of being able to create livelihood for themselves, jobs and all of those things that will make for a nation of people who are happy and satisfied.’’

All The Members of the Council:

Acting President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (Chairman)

Minister, Industry Trade and Investment, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah (Vice-Chairman, Public Sector)

Minister of State, Industry, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Aisha Abubakar (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Public Sector)

President, Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote (Vice-Chairman, Private Sector)

Chairman, ANAP Business Jets Ltd, Mr. Atedo Peterside (Alternate Vice-Chairman, Private Sector)

OTHER PRIVATE SECTOR MEMBERS:

Chairman, Nigerian Breweries and PZ Cussons Chief Kola Jamodu

Chairman, BUA Group Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu

Chairman, IVM Innoson Group of Companies Limited Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma

GMD, Chi Foods Nigeria Mr. Rahul Savara

Chairman, Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Mr. John Coumantarous

CEO, Emzor Pharmaceuticals Mrs. Stella Okoli

Country Head, Olam Mr. Mukul Mathur

President/CEO Beloxxi Industries Limited Mr. Obi Ezeude

MD/CEO Fidson Healthcare Plc Dr. Fidelis Ayebea

Founder, Flutterwave Mr. Iyinoluwa Aboyeji

President & CEO, GE Business Operations Nigeria Mr. Lazarus Angbazo

CEO, Jumia Mrs. Juliet Anamah

CEO, SecureID Nigeria Ltd Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe

Chairman/C.E.O, AMMASCO International Limited Alhaji Ado Mustapha

Chairman, KAM Industries Alhaji Kamaldeen Yusuf

Chairman, United Textiles Plc Alhaji Adamu Atta

Chairman Candel Corporation; CEO Swift Networks Mr. Charles Anudu

Chairman, Rumbu Sacks Nigeria Limited Alhaji Ibrahim Salisu Buhari

Chairman, Tofa Group Mr. Isiaku Tofa

MD/CEO Proforce Limited Mr. Ade Ogundeyin

President, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Dr. Frank Udemba Jacobs

OTHER PUBLIC SECTOR MEMBERS:

1. Hon. Minister for Budget & National Planning, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma

2. Hon. Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun

3. Hon. Minister for Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh

4. Hon. Minister for Power, Works & Housing, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola

5. Hon. Minister for Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi

6. Hon. Minister of State, Petroleum Resources Dr. Ibe Kachikwu

7. Hon. Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi

8. Hon. Minister for Science & Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu

9. Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele

TECHNICAL COMMITTEE MEMBERS:

1. Economic Adviser to the President Dr. Yemi Dipeolu

2. Trade Adviser/Chief Negotiator Amb. Chiedu Osakwe

3. MD, Bank of Industry Mr. Kayode Pitan

4. Exec. Director/CEO, Nigerian Export Promotion Council, Mr. Olusegun Awolowo

5. Executive Secretary, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Ms. Yewande Sadiku

6. Statistician-General, National Bureau of Statistics Dr. Yemi Kale

7. CEO, Economic Associates Dr. Ayo Teriba

