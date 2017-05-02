Nigerian govt inaugurates probe panel on take-off grants for 12 federal universities

The EFCC is also currently investigating a some of the universities’ administrators.

The post Nigerian govt inaugurates probe panel on take-off grants for 12 federal universities appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

