Nigerian govt says its time to fix new minimum wage for workers

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, has said its time for the Federal Government to fix a new minimum wage of Nigerian workers. Ngige, who made the remark on Friday, also stressed that the new minimum wage was long overdue. The minister disclosed that the federal executive council (FEC) would review the report […]

Nigerian govt says its time to fix new minimum wage for workers

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

