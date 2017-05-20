Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Govt. to enhance aviation security – Minister

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to equipping the nation’s aviation security (AVSEC) for optimum performance. Sirika stated this at the graduation of 35 Nigerian aviation security Master Trainers by the United Nations Counter Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), on Friday in Abuja. He…

