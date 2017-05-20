Nigerian Govt. to enhance aviation security – Minister

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, says the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari is committed to equipping the nation’s aviation security (AVSEC) for optimum performance. Sirika stated this at the graduation of 35 Nigerian aviation security Master Trainers by the United Nations Counter Terrorism Centre (UNCCT), on Friday in Abuja. He…

The post Nigerian Govt. to enhance aviation security – Minister appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

