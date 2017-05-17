Nigerian Govt To Terminate 6 Abandoned Projects In Niger Delta

The Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs has said it has concluded arrangements to terminate about six abandoned projects spread across the region with a view to enhance the development of the region.

This disclosure was made known by the Minister, Pastor Uguru Usani, while receiving the report on the audit and review of the East-west road and other project of its Ministry in Abuja.

Usani said that following the report from the Ministerial Technical Audit Committee on the contracts awarded from 2009 – 2015 in the Niger Delta, that some projects have been proposed for termination.

He listed the projects to include construction of OkpuhutaMbano Junction – Orie market –Lomara- Igwebulka (35km) – Abia State; Land reclamation and Erosion control project at OguduAbia Phase I, Abia State.

Others are Idoro-Eastern Itam Water Supply Scheme Akwa Ibom; Construction of Mbak Atai-Ikot Ntu-MkpetiOkuiboku road project (13.86km) Akwa Ibom State; Ukparam Water Supply Scheme and Construction and Supervision of Omelema – Agada II Road, Rivers State. Project Length 14.415km.

He said, “Gross lack of capacity problem, lack of seriousness on the project, lack of technical capacity to prosecute project and gross lack of competence by the contractors”. “Prominent among other issues of violation were indiscriminate award of contract by initiating and benefiting departments without the leading and guiding role of the procurement department. “Awards never took cognizance of availability of funds and annual appropriation provisions. “This manifestly, emanated from inconsistency in government annual budgetary provision and lack of capacity to deliver especially where funds released do not correspond with performance. “Most contracts were awarded with specific dates of completion but were not captured in subsequent appropriations. “Consequently, no capital project was completed within the stipulated time frame.”

