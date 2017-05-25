Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian Guy Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with White Grand Mother (Photos)

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

This Nigerian man has announced his sixth wedding anniversary to a white woman, Brenda Skala.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

According to what was gathered via social media, the woman is old enough to be his grand mother.

The duo who reportedly met on the internet and kick-started a romance tied the knot at the popular Ikoyi Registry in the Island area of Lagos State in 2011.


The young man self-styled, Jonny took to his Instagram page to share his wedding pictures with the white woman to the dismay of some Nigerians lambasting him for allegedly taking advantage of the old lady for economic renumeration.

The post Nigerian Guy Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with White Grand Mother (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.com.

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.