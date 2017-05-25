Nigerian Guy Celebrates 6th Wedding Anniversary with White Grand Mother (Photos)

This Nigerian man has announced his sixth wedding anniversary to a white woman, Brenda Skala.

According to what was gathered via social media, the woman is old enough to be his grand mother.

The duo who reportedly met on the internet and kick-started a romance tied the knot at the popular Ikoyi Registry in the Island area of Lagos State in 2011.



The young man self-styled, Jonny took to his Instagram page to share his wedding pictures with the white woman to the dismay of some Nigerians lambasting him for allegedly taking advantage of the old lady for economic renumeration.