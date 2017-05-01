Nigerian jollof rice is the best – Osinbajo faults Lai Mohammed
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has insisted that Nigerians make the best jollof rice anywhere in the world. He was apparently reacting to a claim by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, who last week while responding to a question by CNN International business editor, Richard Quest, rated Senegal above Nigeria in jollof rice making. Mohammed […]
Nigerian jollof rice is the best – Osinbajo faults Lai Mohammed
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!