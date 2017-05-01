Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian jollof rice is the best – Osinbajo faults Lai Mohammed

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has insisted that Nigerians make the best jollof rice anywhere in the world. He was apparently reacting to a claim by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, who last week while responding to a question by CNN International business editor, Richard Quest, rated Senegal above Nigeria in jollof rice making. Mohammed […]

