Nigerian jollof rice is the best – Osinbajo faults Lai Mohammed

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has insisted that Nigerians make the best jollof rice anywhere in the world. He was apparently reacting to a claim by Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, who last week while responding to a question by CNN International business editor, Richard Quest, rated Senegal above Nigeria in jollof rice making. Mohammed […]

