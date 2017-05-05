Nigerian Lady Accuses Tunde Ednut Of Sending A Fake “d*ck Pic”
Earlier today, a Nigerian lady took to twitter to accuse singer, Tunde Ednut of sending her D *ck pics he allegedly took from google. “ Tunde Ednut is the most s*x-starved f – list celebrity inNigeria.. Somebody tell him to stop sending other men ’s man-hood pics to young women . It ’s disgusting, ” …
