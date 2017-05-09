Nigerian lawmakers to consider 2017 budget on Thursday – Senate president – Nasdaq
|
Nasdaq
|
Nigerian lawmakers to consider 2017 budget on Thursday – Senate president
Nasdaq
By Camillus EbohABUJA, May 9 (Reuters) – Nigeria's upper house of parliament aims to consider the government's 2017 budget on Thursday, the Senate president said, and could approve the spending plan the same day in the next stage of its marathon …
Behind Buhari's standoff with the Senate over Nigeria's anti-corruption czar
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!