Nigerian Man Celebrate His 70th Birthday With His 7 Sons And Their Wives (Photos)
As posted on Facebook is the photos of a 7o years old man who celebrate his 70th birthday with his 7 sons and their wives. This is so lovely!..A Facebook user shared this…
The post Nigerian Man Celebrate His 70th Birthday With His 7 Sons And Their Wives (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!