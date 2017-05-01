Nigerian man devastated after losing mother, three brothers and sister in one day (Photos)

A Nigerian man based in India, Isyaka Kamba, has been left devastated after he lost his mother, three brothers and his sister to a ghastly motor accident.

The man who shared photos of the accident scene and his family members, asked Allah why he has taken all from him.

He went further to disclose that he knows there’s a reason for this.



