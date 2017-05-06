Nigerian man gives a Volkswagen Beetle car a Rolls-Royce look (photos)

Pages Navigation Menu

A Gifted mechanical engineer, Muhammad Abdul Modibbo and founder of Gamji Automobile located in Zaki Ibiam area of Benue State, has given a Volkswagen Beetle car, a Rolls-Royce look with his gifted hands.

 According to Isa Bature who shared photos of the car, Muhammad’s goal with the model was to give it a more aggressive appearance, while giving it some stylistic aspect of the reminiscent of the Beetle’s designed.

New features of the Beetle includes, 4 doors, Double barrel and a well designed
interior and exterior. Here’s what Isa wrote;

“Volkswagen Beetle with new looks and it’s better than ever. Designed and reconstructed by Muhammad Abdul Modibbo AKA Modibbo Automobile, Founder of Gamji Automobile Nig. Ltd, Zakibiam, Ukum Local government area of Benue State.

#Respect4Modibbo”

