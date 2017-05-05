Nigerian man stabbed to death in U.K, 7th victim in 10 days

A 23-year-old Nigerian, who has been identifies Seun McMillan a.k.a Shey, reportedly collapsed after walking into Barnet Hospital on Tuesday night suffering from several stab wounds. .

According to Detectives, they are hunting a group of people they believe witnessed the fatal stabbing of the young man believed to be stabbed in a street in Southgate.

Witnesses said they alerted police after an argument broke out “over money” between

a group of young men gathered in a nearby park. Mcmillan was the 7th fatal victim of knife crime on London’s streets in ten days.

