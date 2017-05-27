Nigerian music star Sound Sultan set to feature in stage play ‘Apere’ – NAIJ.COM
|
NAIJ.COM
|
Nigerian music star Sound Sultan set to feature in stage play 'Apere'
NAIJ.COM
In recent times, Nigerian celebrities have learnt the act of hustling as they now keep more than one job. Some actors have become music stars and vice versa. However, examples of such persons include actress Dayo Amusa, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!