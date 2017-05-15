Nigerian Musicians Who Are ‘JOS’tified

ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM

All over the world, there is always a city known for producing music stars. In America, Compton (in Carlifornia), in UK, London, in South Africa, Johannesburg e.t.c. One city that has been able to produce music stars over the years is Jos. ANTHONY ADA ABRAHAM writes on some of the biggest names who started off from J-town

After the British colonisation of Nigeria, Jos Plateau became a mining region and one of the most important tourist destinations in Nigeria, but touristic activity was impeded in early 21st century by a new conflict between Christians and Muslims as a result of tribal and political differences between the inhabitants of the Jos Plateau.

The Jos Plateau lies in the Nigerian Middle Belt, and even in this region known for cultural diversity, it is unusually diverse. Most of the plateau’s languages are in the Chadic family (Isichei 1982), which is part of the Afro-Asiatic family. Two of the Plateau’s largest ethnic groups are the Berom, in the northern Plateau, and the Angas in the southeast. Smaller groups include the Mwaghavul, Pyem, Ron, Afizere, Anaguta, Aten, Irigwe, Chokfem, and Kofyar.

Some of these artistes are either from plateau state or they grew up there. The following also represent j-town anywhere and anytime.

2face Idibia:

Real name Innocent UjahIdibia (born in Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria), better known by his stage name 2face Idibia, is a Nigerian singer-songwriter, record producer and entrepreneur.

He officially discontinued the use of the name 2face and selected 2baba as his stage name in 2015.

He is one of the most decorated and successful Afro pop artists in Africa. He is also one of the most bankable artists in Africa.

Ice Prince:

Ice Prince was born Panshak Henri Zamani in the city of Minna, Niger State, Nigeria.

At age two, he moved with his family to the mining city of Jos, Plateau State, Nigeria. While residing in Jos, he attended St. Murumba College. He also attended the Science Tutorial College in Jos. Ice Prince is currently signed to Chocolate City and he is one of Nigeria’s most popular musicians today.

Charass

Charass is from Mbaise LGA of Imo State, Nigeria but was born and bred in Jos.

His real name is Victor ChineduOnyewuch started in his school days at F.C.S. He represented his school in Music and Sport competitions. Charass is signed to Mikel Obi affiliated record label, M.M.M Records.

Jesse Jagz:

Born in the cold city of Jos. He recorded his first album with a group named Gospel Insanity. Unfortunately, the album never got released due to fallout of some of the members. Jesse thereafter started producing beats professionally and formed another group, “Eleven Thirty” which quickly became a huge success in Jos. In 2004, he hooked up with his brother Jude Abaga, a.k.a. MI; together they started Inner Hub Studios. Jesse Jagz is currently signed to Chocolate City Music.

M.I:

Jude Abaga was born in Jos, Plateau State. His parents, Pastor and MrsAbaga from Takum, Taraba state, both of Nigerian descent.

He attended Baptist High School, Jos where his mother purchased basic music notations and later, a 7-key mini piano which launched him into the music world. M.I is currently the chairman of Chocolate City Music and he is often regarded as the best rapper in Nigeria

Jeremiah Gyang

Real name Jeremiah Pam Gyang is a native of Jos, Plateau State in Northern Nigeria, Jeremiah became conversant with the Piano and Guitar before reaching the age of ten. His father, late Rev. Luke Dung Gyang was a revered and well known musician in Jos in the 1970’s and ‘80’s whose musical influence on his son can be likened to the influence of FelaKuti on Femi Kuti. Like most music greats, Jeremiah’s journey began in the house of God where he led the choir as music director. Often credited as being responsible for bringing contemporary Hausa music to the mainstream. His music has been described as a fine blend of soulful African rhythms, blues, rock and gospel.

P-Square

Twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye were born in Plateau state capital city, Jos. The story of P-Square began in St. Murumba secondary school, a small Catholic school in Jos, Nigeria. Twins Peter and Paul joined their school music and drama club where they began singing, dancing, and mimicking songs by MC Hammer, Bobby Brown and Michael Jackson. P-Square is one of the most decorated music artiste in Africa

Bez

Real name Emmanuel Bez Idakula was born in 1983, in Jos in central Nigeria. He grew up in a musically inclined family, listening to gospel and country.

Bez lost his father, who was a politician and Gubernatorial Candidate for Nasarawa State in Nigeria, at the age of twelve. His family’s finances crashed as a result and he could hardly afford to pay the rest of his tuition for high school. An anonymous person paid for his High School education. In College, he received help paying his fees, as well.

Bez graduated from upscale university Covenant University. Bez married BolatitoLadoja, daughter of former Oyo State Governor Rasheed Ladoja, in January 2014.

EFe

Born on February 25 1993, Michael EfeEjeba hails from Delta State, Nigeria but grew up in Jos, Plateau where he attended Federal Government College, Jos. He is a graduate of Economics from the University of Jos.

Efe is a Nigerian recording artiste who prefers to rap in pidgin. In 2010, he went to a studio with his friend and producer Duktor Sett, who was also a starter like himself to record and from there his career as a professional artiste started. He later left Jos for Lagos where he followed up his ambition with an extended play titled Lagos shortly before the Big Brother Nigeria show. Efe was known for his realness and that made him the most popular out of all housemates who participated in the reality show, having over 60% of fans compared to the other housemates. He was awarded the Grand price of N25 million and a SUV which was presented to him by the host and one of the Housemates of Big Brother Nigeria first season Ebuka Obi-

Uchendu.

He always attributes his success to his humble beginning in Jos which makes him ‘JOSt’ified.

