Nigerian Navy hands over 100 bags of cannabis to NDLEA

Posted on May 12, 2017 in News | 0 comments

100 bags of cannabis impounded at the Badagry creeks by the Nigerian Navy on Friday to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency. Navy Commodore Maurice Eno, who handed over the substance to the agency, said the suspects abandoned their two fibre boats on sighting naval men at Igbooja Village near Badagry. “The substance was packaged …

