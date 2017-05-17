Pages Navigation Menu

Nigerian Navy List Of Successful Candidates Released.

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

This is to inform successful shortlisted candidates of the  Nigerian Navy school that the resumption date for training at Nigerian Navy Basic Training School, Onne Port Harcourt is Sunday, 21st May, 2017. How To Check Navy List: Candidates are to check for their names from the documents below; Nigerian Navy List A Navy Successful List …

