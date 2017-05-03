Nigerian News from Leadership News 2017-05-03 06:05:45

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has branded Manchester United a “small team” when he was asked over whether Antoine Griezmann might depart the Vicente Calderon for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Griezmann, 25, has been regularly linked with a move to Old Trafford since the summer, when his great friend Paul Pogba made a world-record switch to the Red Devils from Juventus.

But Cerezo has dismissed the world’s richest club when he was asked whether his star striker, who is contracted to the club until 2021, could depart for England in the summer.

“Manchester United? A small team,” Cerezo is quoted as having said by Marca.

“I believe in the contracts that people sign, and that goes for Diego Simeone and Griezmann.

