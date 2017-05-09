Nigerian oil sales slow as uncertainty surrounds DSDP – The Punch
Nigerian oil sales slow as uncertainty surrounds DSDP
The Punch
Trade of Nigerian crude oil has slowed with offers not meeting buying interest and uncertainty remains over the nation's direct sale of crude oil and direct purchase of products' programme for 2017. A short-list of winners emerged for the swaps but …
